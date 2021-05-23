Scott McTominay responds to Roy Keane comments

“If that’s what he thinks then that’s what he thinks.”

Scott McTominay insists that he will not lose any sleep after being made aware of Roy Keane’s recent comments on him and his Manchester United teammate, Fred.

Last week, Keane issued a withering assessment of United’s two holding midfielders and while he commended McTominay’s honesty, the Irishman confidently claimed that the Red Devils won’t be winning any silverware with McTominay and Fred in midfield.

“I just look at the performance of the two midfielders tonight, McTominay, he’s a good honest player,” Keane told Sky Sports after United’s defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford.

🗣"As long as them 2 (Fred & McTominay) are playing in midfield for Manchester United they will be winning any big trophies." Roy Keane's honest assessment of Manchester United and says it is scary how far behind Manchester City they are pic.twitter.com/HzCQDcGArL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 13, 2021

“They’ve got Fred – as long as those two are playing in midfield for Manchester United, they will not be winning big trophies.”

McTominay claims that he didn’t hear Keane’s opinion of United’s midfield but he was asked about the club legend’s comments ahead of the final league game of the season.

McTominay dismissed Keane’s remarks and the Scottish international insisted he doesn’t pay too much attention to criticism or praise.

“What did he say?” McTominay asked, via Manchester Evening News.

“I didn’t see it, but it doesn’t ­matter. People talk. Everyone is entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that.

“But I’m not going to spit my dummy out and cry over ­something Roy Keane says.

“If that’s what he thinks then that’s what he thinks.

“For me, it isn’t a drama. I’d be a fool if I went home worrying about what people think about me.”

While Keane clearly doesn’t rate McTominay too highly, the Corkman’s former teammate Rio Ferdinand has a better opinion of the 24-year-old as he recently predicted that McTominay could become United’s answer to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

