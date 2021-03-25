Scott Brown has already hinted at successor after agreeing to leave Celtic this summer

Scott Brown has signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Aberdeen this summer and take up a dual role of player-coach.

After much speculation about Scott Brown’s Celtic future, it has been confirmed that new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has persuaded his former Hibernian teammate to join him at Pittodrie.

After 14 years and 10 Scottish Premiership titles at Parkhead, Brown will leave Celtic and see out his playing career while taking his first steps into the world of coaching.

“The opportunity to bring a player of Scott’s calibre, a leader who has more European appearances for Celtic than any other player, is a huge coup for me and for Aberdeen,” Glass told Aberdeen’s website.

“His experience will be invaluable on the pitch and he is someone who will help set the standards we expect at this club. A born competitor, with a strong appetite to win, his hands-on approach and desire to nurture will hugely benefit the development of the young, emerging talent we have here.

“Scott will be a big part of my coaching team and whilst his impact will undoubtedly be felt on the pitch where I believe he still has much to give, I am looking forward to assisting his transition into coaching.

“He is excited about coming to Aberdeen and working with the current playing, and wider coaching and support staff already in place.

“I’ve no doubt he will be a success here.”

Brown reportedly turned down the offer of a year-long contract extension from Celtic as he remained unconvinced about plans to replace Neil Lennon, with Roy Keane currently the frontrunner for the role.

Brown has seemingly already identified the perfect candidate to replace him as Celtic captain.

Last June, the 35-year-old showered Callum McGregor’s leadership qualities with praise and hinted that McGregor should take the armband when the curtain comes down on Brown’s Celtic career.

“When you look inside a dressing room, you know that people will follow someone like Callum because he is a top-quality player with drive and belief,” Brown told The Times. “I give him the respect that he deserves because he goes in and he speaks to all the lads. He’s always got time and he’s a proper professional.

“When we were dealing with stuff when this [the pandemic] all began to happen, he was my go-to man. He came up with a lot of things and has helped me out with a lot of the lads.

“It’s the mark of a captain that he can easily fall into that role. In the last year and a half I’d say he’s got that proper willingness, drive and self-belief. When he talks before games now, all the lads listen, which is brilliant.

“Maybe three or four years ago, Cal might have said something and it might not have had the same effect. But now everyone knows what Callum has done in the game and they listen.”

