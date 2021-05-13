The farewell tour is well underway.

Scott Brown has revealed he had two opportunities to experience life in the Premier League but turned them down as he was determined to prove himself at Celtic.

Brown has already played his last home game as Celtic captain ahead of his move to Aberdeen this summer and he will pull on the Hoops jersey for the final time when Celtic travel to Hibernian this weekend.

After fourteen years at Parkhead, Brown is set to join Aberdeen in a dual player-coach capacity this summer and the 35-year-old has been reflecting on his career, at stages of which he rejected chances to play for both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

“I had an offer from Spurs, from Harry Redknapp, but it was too soon for myself. I think I wanted to come to Celtic, I wanted to enjoy it,” Brown told Sky Sports.

“I was starting to really enjoy my football at the club and they put a lot of faith into me, especially during hard times as well, and they stuck by me so it was great to give a little bit back and Neil Lennon was the manager at the time.

“I had an opportunity to go to Newcastle and I was out of contract but Lenny was like: ‘I want to keep you as captain, I want to build the team around you, I think we can push on and keep this winning mentality going’.

“We were doing quite well at the time and it was one of those things. I was thinking ‘do I want to talk and stay at Celtic, do I want to go down [to England] and have a fresh start, or do I want to keep winning and show everyone that I am a good player, that I can keep winning and deal with this?’

“That was the little bit of fight inside me that I wanted to prove everybody wrong and it’s stuck by me for the last 10 or 11 years.

“There have been a lot of people writing me off and I want to show people that I’ve still got another few years and I’ll continue like that until I retire.”

