Scott Brown has verbally agreed to leave Celtic after 14 years

Scott Brown is reportedly set to bring the curtain down on his Celtic career by agreeing a deal to take up the role of player-assistant at Aberdeen.

With Stephen Glass expected to be confirmed as Derek McInnes’ replacement, Scott Brown will be given the opportunity to begin his coaching career while also bringing his experience to the Aberdeen squad next season.

The Daily Record reports that Brown is set to turn down the offer of a one-year contract extension at Celtic due to uncertainty regarding the club’s next manager after Neil Lennon’s resignation.

And Glass, who played with Brown at Hibernian, has made it clear that he wants the former Scotland captain to be his No.2 at Pittodrie.

Brown reportedly verbally agreed to join Aberdeen after Sunday’s Old Firm draw at Celtic Park.

The 35-year-old has won 10 Scottish Premiership titles, six Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups during his time with the Bhoys.

Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy recently discussed Brown’s contract situation and suggested that the club’s long-time skipper would make a decision at the end of the season.

“I spoke to Scott briefly on it and there has been a bit of speculation around it,” Kennedy said.

“But Scott is very committed to what we are doing here – as a player and a captain.

“He is still a very important figure at the club and on a daily basis he is out on the training pitch leading by example.

“Scott is very important for us and his pure focus is purely on Celtic.

“Come the end of the season, he is getting to that age where he will evaluate things. But until that time comes, his focus is definitely on Celtic and helping the club be successful.”

It’s reported, however, that the appointment of Glass could be confirmed by Aberdeen as early as this week and that Brown will join up with his former teammate at Pittodrie when his Celtic contract comes to an end this summer.

