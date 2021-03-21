Scott Brown praised for pre-match gesture to Rangers player Glen Kamara

Scott Brown made a point of showing his support to Glen Kamara ahead of kick-off in Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

While there was no guard of honour to welcome Rangers to Celtic Park, there was a much-appreciated display of respect for Glen Kamara, who reported that he had been racially abused against Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Kamara alleges he was called a “fucking monkey” by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela at Ibrox midweek and when the Old Firm came around on Sunday afternoon, Celtic captain Scott Brown made sure to let the Rangers man know that he had the full support of his club’s Glasgow rivals.

After warming up for Sunday’s meeting at Celtic Park, Brown made his way into Rangers’ half of the pitch to offer some words of support to Kamara.

🤝A touching moment at Parkhead as Celtic captain Scott Brown shows his support to Glen Kamara after the Rangers midfielder suffered alleged racist abuse on Thursday in the Europa League 📺Watch Celtic vs Rangers at home – live on Sky Sports now! pic.twitter.com/qVTZgQLdik — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 21, 2021

Brown gave Kamara a friendly embrace and the gesture of support was clearly appreciated by the Finnish midfielder.

The match finished 1-1, with Alfredo Morelos cancelling out Celtic’s opener which came courtesy of Mohamed Elyounoussy, but it was the pre-match embrace that will likely live longer in the memory.

Brown has been praised for putting rivalries to one side for an issue that is much more important.

To see the @CelticFC captain @ScottBrown8 go and speak to @RangersFC player @GlenKamara4 before the game was great to see. A powerful message that is…. RACISM IS BIGGER THAN FOOTBALL. @UEFAcom it’s your turn to lead by example, we are waiting… — Anton Ferdinand (@anton_ferdinand) March 21, 2021

Exactly what the world and old firm fans need to see. Passion and rivalry is healthy but there is no place for hatred or racism in football #biggerthanfootball #respect https://t.co/AV6vKNR7iz — Declan Gallagher (@declang31) March 21, 2021

The likes of Anton Ferdinand and Declan Gallagher took to social media to pay tribute to Brown for standing with Kamara at a time when it matters most.

“I think it’s disgusting what’s happened to be perfectly honest,” Brown told Sky Sports after the match.

🗣️ "It does not matter if it is a Rangers player or Celtic player it should never be part of the game and it just shows we are with them and stand with them" Celtic captain Scott Brown speaking about supporting and standing by Glen Kamara. pic.twitter.com/lfrdx1aDQZ — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 21, 2021

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Rangers player or a Celtic player or whoever it is, it should never be a part of the game.

“It just shows that we’re with them, we stand with them on racism and it’s just that little bit of respect as well to a fellow professional.”

