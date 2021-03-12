Scott Brown linked with Celtic departure in order to take up player-assistant role at Aberdeen

Scott Brown could bring an end to his 14-year Celtic spell and take up a dual role at Aberdeen, if Stephen Glass takes over at Pittodrie.

Stephen Glass is understood to be frontrunner to take charge of Aberdeen after the recent departure of Derek McInnes and apparently, Glass is keen on working with Scott Brown in the capacity of player-assistant manager.

The Scottish Sun reports that one of Glass’ first orders of business if appointed Aberdeen manager would be to persuade Brown to swap Parkhead for Pittodrie.

Glass and Brown know each other from their time together at Hibernian and with no update on the latter’s contract status at Celtic, a reunion at Aberdeen could make sense for all involved.

Brown’s Celtic contract runs up this summer and the long-time captain has yet to put pen to paper on an extension.

The 35-year-old refused to be drawn on his future plans two weeks ago when he reacted to the resignation of Neil Lennon.

“For me now it is to concentrate on playing,” Brown said a fortnight ago. “It is not that long until the end of the season and it would be a bit premature now to say that I wanted to dive in or say that I wanted a coaching role. For me it is about trying to play for as long as I can, trying to keep myself happy and fit.

“Beyond this year, I am not 100 per cent sure if I am honest. I take it one game at a time and go with the flow. I spoke to Peter [Lawwell] about the situation a couple of days ago as well and he says he it is completely and utterly up to myself whether I want to stay or go into a coaching role.

“As it stands now I am here to support John [Kennedy] and to try to help the lads as much as I possibly can and see what happens.

“I’ll see if I am still playing and take it from there at the end of the season.”

