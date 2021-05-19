On May 19, 1999, the Reds secured the signing of one of the club’s best bargains.

Hyypia was not very well known when he put pen to paper on his switch from Willem II to Liverpool but he wasted little time in establishing himself as one of the most imposing defenders in the Premier League.

Sami Hyypia ended up making more than 450 appearances for the Reds between 1999 and 2009 but he might never have found his way to Anfield if not for the recommendation of a television cameraman.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Sami Hyypia became a Red 🔴 He would go on to make 4⃣6⃣4⃣ appearances for us 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jCVZRrvxpg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2021

Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Robinson has recalled how Hyypia initially came to his attention.

“It was mid-way through the 1998/99 season when there was a knock on the door of my office at Anfield,” Robinson told LFC History.

Sami Hyypia came recommended by a cameraman

“I had never met the chap. He came in and introduced himself as a cameraman who covered football in Europe. He knew we were looking for a strong defender and recommended we take a look at Sami, who was playing for Willem, one of the smaller Dutch clubs.

“That is how it all started. I passed the message on to Gerard (Houllier) and, over the next few months, members of the staff went to Holland to watch him on several occasions.

“We knew Sunderland were also interested but there was a general perception that because of his size, Sami might be too slow for English football. That was not the opinion formed by our backroom staff.

“Ron, Yeats, Phil Thompson, the late Tom Saunders and Patrice Bergues all thought he was the player we were looking for and, when Gerard confirmed that, we opened talks to bring him to Anfield.”

Hyypia went on to become a firm fan favourite on Merseyside; winning the Champions League, two FA Cups and the Uefa Cup with Liverpool, among other trophies.

The Finn’s former central defensive partner with the Reds, Jamie Carragher, believes that Hyypia is Liverpool’s greatest-ever signing.

