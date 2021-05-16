Furious Sam Allardyce blasts referee for ‘rules blunder’ in defeat to Liverpool

“The referee should give a drop ball.”

If elation was the mood in the post-match interviews of Jurgen Klopp and Alisson Becker on Sunday, it was very much the opposite when Sam Allardyce spoke to Sky Sports.

While Liverpool were still celebrating Alisson’s stunning winner against West Brom, Allardyce was doing his best to keep his frustration from boiling over into a full-blown rage.

Allardyce was furious with the officials after Liverpool came from behind to beat the Baggies at the Hawthorns, with ‘Big Sam’ questioning both Mike Dean and VAR.

Allardyce insisted that Dean wrongly awarded Liverpool a free-kick, rather than a drop ball, in the lead-up to Mohamed Salah’s equaliser after the referee impeded Fabinho in midfield.

The West Brom boss, who refused to comment on his future with the club, also hit out at VAR for disallowing a Kyle Bartley goal due to an apparent offside against Matt Phillips.

Carragher: "I would be really unhappy if that was against me." Kyle Bartley sweeps home for West Brom but VAR rules the goal out for offside ❌ 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

Sam Allardyce on Liverpool result

“It’s hard to take after what you’ve done,” Allardyce told Sky Sports. “We didn’t want a result snatched away from us, not by Liverpool but by the decisions made today and, unfortunately, two decisions are causing us a problem in terms of both Liverpool goals.

“The referee should give a drop ball, not a free-kick, for the first goal. That’s a complete blunder as far as the rules go. Liverpool scored from that free-kick.

🗣 "Don't give us that rubbish that he's in the goalie's eye line. He's about 2 and a half metres off him." Sam Allardcye blames the officials & VAR for West Brom losing to Liverpool pic.twitter.com/ud6sPZkkEB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 16, 2021

“Then the goal we scored that VAR is supposedly there to let a player who is onside score a goal and don’t give us none of the rubbish about ‘he’s in the goalie’s eye line’ because he’s about two and a half metres off him. That’s just an outrageous, ridiculous decision when you’ve got VAR.

“I said before the game we needed a bit of luck, we needed a great performance and we didn’t need VAR or the officials to go against us and they’ve gone against us on two occasions and it’s the main reason why we’ve lost this game today.”

