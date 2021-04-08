Sam Allardyce details extent of abuse aimed at Ireland international Callum Robinson

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce has revealed just how many abusive messages Callum Robinson has received recently.

Last weekend, Callum Robinson shared examples of the racial abuse he suffered on social media after West Brom defeated Chelsea 5-2 at Stamford Bridge.

West Brom released a statement condemning the abuse and confirmed that the matter had been passed on to West Midlands Police after Robinson scored twice against Chelsea.

Baggies boss Sam Allardyce has now revealed that Ireland international, Robinson, had received more than 70 abusive messages which came from 20 separate social media accounts.

“We’ve had two other incidents in that area, but nothing bad as Callum got – I think it’s over 70 messages from, apparently, 20 different [accounts] on Instagram,” Allardyce said.

“We’ve had a great response from the police and our club supports them in every way we possibly can. Within the football world we’ve all gone forward in a very positive manner, but outside the law is where these lads live.

“The solution can only be brought about by people in the hierarchy of government and the people who run these sites, who are clearly neglecting their responsibility to cut out these forms of discrimination and racist remarks.

“People hiding behind false sites and posting obscene messages like this, in the world that we live in today and with the technology we have today, is simply not good enough.”

It gets better every time you watch it 🤤 Check out every angle of @CallumRobinson7’s super volley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/G0I7VLIPPi — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 5, 2021

Allardyce backed Robinson to continue to perform for West Brom although the former England manager insisted that the 26-year-old was deeply upset by the messages he received in recent days.

“I’m glad to say Callum is a pretty strong character, not that it hasn’t hurt him, of course it has,” Allardyce added.

“The police have been brilliant interviewing him, they will do their best and the club are trying their best.”