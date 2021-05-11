“This is the worst season of my career.”

Sadio Mane has opened up on his difficult campaign for Liverpool and revealed that he even sought medical tests to investigate if there was something physically wrong with him.

Mane has scored nine Premier League goals this term, the most recent of which came in Saturday’s victory over former club Southampton, and he has three games left to reach double figures in the league.

The Senegalese forward has never scored fewer than 10 goals in the Premier League since he arrived in England in 2014.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Mane said: “This is the worst season of my career. I have to admit it.

“If you ask me what is wrong I will struggle to give you an answer. Personally I don’t know.

“I have always tried to be positive, whether things are going well or badly. I question myself all the time.

“I even underwent a test to take a look at my body. Am I eating the right foods, or has everything changed? But they checked the test results, and everything is fine.

Sadio Mane tests

“I need to understand that in life there are ups and downs.

“I will keep on working hard – and perhaps in time this situation will pass.”

There have been reports of a rift among Liverpool’s front three throughout the Reds’ lacklustre title defence, with suggestions that Mane and Roberto Firmino are fed up with Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has repeatedly discussed a theory of his that Mane tends to stay on his feet in opposition penalty areas even when fouled so that Salah will not have the opportunity to convert the penalty.

Another Anfield legend, Jamie Carragher, is adamant that the time has come for Liverpool to break up their attacking triumvirate and freshen up what has been one of the most prolific front threes in world football in recent years.

