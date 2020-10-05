Irish defender Ryan Nolan in talks with Spanish club

Irish defender Ryan Nolan is reportedly in talks over a move to Getafe’s reserve team.

It emerged last week that Ryan Nolan, 21, had consensually agreed to terminate his contract with Arezzo and the Irishman has arrived in Spain ahead of his proposed move to Getafe’s reserve side.

Nolan, who found himself on the cusp of breaking into Inter Milan’s first-team squad under former manager Luciano Spaletti only a couple of years ago, will hope that he can breathe fresh life into his career in the third tier of Spanish football.

🆕 Nuevo refuerzo para el Getafe "B": llega Ryan Nolan, central irlandés de 21 años. Estuvo cuatro años en la cantera del Inter y ha encadenado cesiones sin éxito en el Arezzo y Giana Erminio. pic.twitter.com/BRjp0NgRzl — Sp_ | Getafe (@Sp_Getafe) October 5, 2020

Nolan spent the second half of last season on loan with Serie C side Giana Erminio.

Over the summer, it was reported that Leicester were interested in the Irish centre-half but Nolan now looks determined to challenge himself in Spain.

Nolan was born in Ireland but moved to Spain as a young boy. He has represented the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

“When I was about eight I moved to Spain with my family, my Mam, my Dad and my brother and I was just playing football there,” Nolan told Pundit Arena last year.

“I started playing football when I was about three or four, even back in Ireland just playing in my garden, I always had a ball and I’d put my little brother in goals all the time and try to score on him! I just love football really.

“When I got to Spain I started playing straight away, I met new friends and I kept playing and playing. Then I was in this tournament between provinces in Spain, like the equivalent of Munster vs Leinster and we played this team in Barcelona and I played very well in the two games and that’s where the Inter scout saw me.”

Read More About: getafe, Ryan Nolan