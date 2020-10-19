QPR manager explains decision to sell Ryan Manning to Swansea

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has defended the club’s decision to sell Ryan Manning to a Championship rival.

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Ryan Manning made the switch to Swansea City before the weekend.

Manning, a former Republic of Ireland U21 international, moved to Swansea for a reported fee of just £250,000 but QPR’s manager insists that the club was right to sell the midfielder.

Manning scored seven goals in 95 appearances for QPR during his years with the London club, having cost just £15,000 when he was signed from Galway United five years ago.

Manning’s contract with QPR was due to expire next summer and while many fans questioned the logic in letting a key member of the squad go for such a small fee, Warburton is adamant that the decision was a logical one as the fee received is better than letting Manning go for nothing next June.

“He is a very talented boy and we absolutely we wish him all the best with his future career with Swansea,” Warburton told West London Sport.

“He had a very good season for us last year. But from our point of view, if you make an offer and someone wants to sign then great. But if they don’t then we just have to move on.

“QPR can’t be a club that sees players walk out of the door at the end of their contract for nothing.

“What we have to do is be strong about it and have some short-term pain for long-term gain.

“We have to show where we stand. It’s not about a staff member, it’s about a club and we have to be very strong about that.

“I wish Ryan all the best but I only want players to be here and who want to contribute to the team performance.”

