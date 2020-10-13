Ryan Giggs criticises Aviva Stadium pitch after stalemate with Ireland

Ryan Giggs has blamed the Aviva Stadium pitch for Wales’ struggles against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The Republic of Ireland and Wales played out a 0-0 draw in Dublin and chances were few and far between, with Ryan Giggs suggesting that the quality of the Aviva pitch made it difficult for his players to pass the ball around.

Curious about why his side’s build-up play was so slow, Giggs tested out the pitch for himself and wasn’t thrilled with the quality.

“I went on the pitch at the end and it was really slow,” Giggs told The Daily Mail. “It was hard to get into our passing rhythm – we had to force the ball. We were sticking passes in and the ball was [bobbling] in front of the lads.

“We didn’t keep the ball as well as we can. I’m happy with the result but the performance wasn’t great. We have to show better composure although we have to be happy with seven points from three games.”

James McClean was sent off for Ireland late on in the game, which came just four days after Stephen Kenny’s side lost on penalties in their Euro qualifier against Slovakia.

Ireland’s international break has been embroiled in Covid-19 chaos, with a number of conflicting reports and confusion emerging from the Irish camp.

Giggs’ Wales squad, however, has had no issues with coronavirus after players joined up from club duty last week.

“We had no concerns,” Giggs said. “We knew before the game what had happened but all we could do was concentrate on what we could do.

“What had happened with Ireland was out of our hands and we had to go out and perform.”

