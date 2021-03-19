Ruud van Nistelrooy reveals Alex Ferguson prevented him from winning Golden Boot

For Sir Alex Ferguson, trophies meant everything and he didn’t care too much about individual honours if Manchester United missed out on a title.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has recalled how Alex Ferguson denied him the opportunity to win the Premier League Golden Boot in 2002 because United had failed to win the league.

On the final day of the 2001/02 season, United hosted Charlton and Van Nistelrooy would have viewed the match as the perfect opportunity to nab a couple of goals and leapfrog Arsenal’s Thierry Henry in the goalscoring standings.

But in true ruthless fashion, Ferguson refused to include the Dutch forward in his matchday squad, the game finished 0-0 and Henry secured the first Golden Boot of his career.

“I was challenging but the gaffer left me out in the last game of the season,” Van Nistelrooy said on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with FIVE.

“He (Ferguson) said ‘you’re not challenging for the Golden Boot. We didn’t win the league son. You’re out.’ He left me in the stands, not even on the bench! There wasn’t even a hope for coming on.”

Van Nistelrooy went on to win the Golden Boot the following season with 25 goals and the Red Devils reclaimed the Premier League title.

The striker had something of a tumultuous relationship with Ferguson, particularly towards the end of his time at Old Trafford.

With concerns over Van Nistelrooy’s behaviour in the final few months of the 2005/06 season, Ferguson allowed the Dutchman to leave United for Real Madrid.

Van Nistelrooy has since expressed regret about the way that he acted in those few months and he has patched things up with Ferguson.

“If you want to leave a club when you are on a contract you have to find your way out and he wasn’t going to let me go easily,” Van Nistelrooy explained. “It’s what happens with players, pushing yourself out a little bit.

“You’ve got to reflect and say things I should have done different. I asked Rene Meulensteen (former United assistant manager with Ferguson) for his number. I rang his number and said, “‘Hey gaffer it’s Ruud’ and he said ‘yeah’.

“That was how the conversation started! I started talking, I reflected on the time and certain moments and in the end he said ‘thanks for calling, of course’ and was happy with how that came by.”

