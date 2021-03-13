Roy Keane one of two former teammates Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would sign for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he may find it difficult to manage Roy Keane but would still jump at the chance to sign the Irishman if he was playing nowadays.

As part of a recent Q & A with supporters, Solskjaer was asked which Manchester United legends he would add to his current squad if given the opportunity.

Solskjaer didn’t hesitate to name Roy Keane as his first pick but the Norwegian conceded that he might struggle to manage the famously fiery Corkman.

“There are a few players I’ve played with that I’d love to have in my team, of course,” Solskjaer said.

“I’d love the player Roy Keane, I’m not sure if I could manage him though!”

Keane has not shied away from criticising United this season but he has not had many negative things to say about Solskjaer other than warning him that he would find himself without a job working with the current crop of Red Devils players.

Solskjaer has enlisted the help of Keane by inviting him to United training earlier this season to motivate the players.

While Keane’s playing days are long done, the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo is not outside the realms of possibility and Solskjaer named the Portuguese superstar as the other United legend that he’d love to have in his side.

Solskjaer continued: “I’d sign him every day of the week, Roy was so influential but then again, I played with Cristiano and he’s been the best player in the world alongside [Lionel] Messi for the past 10 to 15 years now, so Cristiano.

“You’d take him in your team, for sure.”

On several occasions over the years, Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Old Trafford and with speculation mounting on his future at Juventus, there’d be no shortage of fans who would welcome back their former talisman.

