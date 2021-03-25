“From minute one it’s just a tirade of abuse on me right.”

Former Sunderland midfielder Andy Welsh has opened up on his relationship with Roy Keane and his final meeting with the famously fiery Irishman.

Welsh was returning from injury when Roy Keane was appointed Sunderland manager and Welsh failed to nail down a starting role before he was shipped out on loan to Leicester City.

Welsh knew the relationship with Keane had soured when he returned to Sunderland and asked if he could be excused from club activities because his grandfather was seriously ill.

According to Welsh’s interview on the Undr The Cosh (sic) podcast, Keane insisted that he was required for the match against Leicester but failed to even play him when the game came around.

Andy Welsh on his time at Sunderland with Roy Keane.

Welsh said: “My grandpa had a heart attack and had to go to Carlisle hospital. I shot over from Sunderland to Carlisle and I was really close to my grandpa and I rang Keane. He said he needed me back at training because I was going to be involved.

“Now I’ve just come back from a loan at Leicester and the lads are flying. I’ve not thought anything of it and gone to see him and explained the situation.

“He’s gone, ‘Do you want to be involved at this football club?’

“I said that wasn’t what I was saying. Funnily enough, the next game was Leicester away. I’ve said I’m not involved but I’ve been away for the last three months.”

“Welsh added: “He said ‘well yeah you’re going to be involved.’ So he put me in the squad for the Leicester game and my grandpa was really ill. I had to deal with that and we beat Leicester 2-0 and I didn’t come on.

“My grandpa ended up passing away and he knew the background and what was going on.”

Welsh also discussed the unceremonious nature of his final meeting with Keane when it became clear to the player that his future lay away from the Stadium of Light.

Welsh on his final meeting with Keane at Sunderland.

Keane reportedly erupted after being informed that Welsh was leaning towards turning down the clubs that the then-Black Cats manager had been speaking to.

Welsh continued: “It’s one of those things that I felt my time was up there. I’d just signed a three-year deal in the summer. I remember going into Roy Keane in one of the first meetings after this had happened – sorry he pulled me in – and said there’s a few clubs come in on loan for you.

“I knew there was a few wanted to sign me and he’s gone – ‘Plymouth, Dunfermline’ – the furthest ones away and no disrespect to those clubs but at the time I didn’t want to travel ridiculous.

“What happened was I said I’ll just sit tight. Then my agent said Toronto are interested in signing you. One of the players I knew from Sunderland – Carl Robinson – had just signed there. He got on the phone to me and said look why don’t you come – you need to play.

“I wasn’t having it. First of all, I thought I’m not doing that. They invited me out to have a look at the club. I landed and it was minus-19.

“The reason I went over was because I wasn’t involved at Sunderland at the time so I just pushed the boat out. They weren’t going to pay me what I wanted so we had tea and toast in Toronto for four days.

“A few days nothing happened – then Toronto called me and said they’d give me what I wanted. I had a decision to make here. I spoke with the missus and said we’d give it a go.

“I went in to speak with Roy Keane and I wasn’t going to just walk away from a contract. I’ve gone in and sat down. From minute one it’s just a tirade of abuse on me right. I’ve turned down these other clubs and made him look silly.

“I said that I’ve not come here to be spoken to like that I’m contracted with the club so if it’s going to be like this I’ll just leave it at that.

“As I’ve gone to stand up he’s gone, ‘Sit down.’ He’s started walking around the table and he’s gone, ‘I don’t know who you think you are walking out on me. I’m walking out on you.’

“He walked out and that was the last time I spoke to him.”

