Teenager named Roy Keane signs for South African club

by Darragh Murphy
Roy Keane

It’s not hard to figure out which Premier League team Roy Keane Avontuur’s parents supported when their son arrived into the world.

South African side Stellenbosch FC have confirmed that they’ve signed teenager Roy Keane Avontuur to a professional contract.

Avontuur, who was named after Manchester United and Ireland legend Roy Keane, clearly impressed after arriving at Stellenbosch’s training ground less than two weeks ago for trials with the reserve side.

On Saturday, it was announced that the 17-year-old had signed a first team contract with the club that plays in the South African Premier Division.

A tweet from Stellenbosch’s account at the beginning of the weekend reads: “The club is pleased to announce the signing of precocious talent Roy Keane.”

Little over 24 hours later and Avontuur was making history as he became Stellenbosch’s youngest player to make his debut for the club in the South African Premier Division.

Avontuur came off the bench late on in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Swallows FC and he will hope to feature again when Stellenbosch travel to play Orlando Pirates on Wednesday evening.

Avontuur, who can play as an attacking midfielder or forward, is a United supporter and he models his game on Paul Pogba.

Speaking to The Weekend Argus three years ago, Avontuur said: “I hope to play professional soccer one day, if it’s in God’s plan. Manchester United will be my first choice.

“Paul Pogba at Manchester United is my favourite player because he is good with the ball at his feet and has good vision where and who to pass to.”

