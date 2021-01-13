Supporters respond to reports linking Roy Keane with Championship club

Roy Keane has emerged as a potential candidate for the Sheffield Wednesday job.

Neil Thompson is currently in caretaker charge of Sheffield Wednesday after the unexpected sacking of Tony Pulis last month and while Paul Cook is betting favourite to take the permanent job, Roy Keane has been installed as second favourite.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Keane had grown increasingly eager to make a return to management, a decade after his time in charge of Ipswich Town came to an end.

Sheffield Wednesday are actively looking for a new boss and Keane joins Chris Coleman as joint-second favourite to be appointed manager at Hillsborough.

With suggestions that Tony Pulis had clashed with Wednesday owner Desphon Chansiri ahead of his dismissal just 45 days into his tenure, fans aren’t exactly convinced that Keane would be the right fit at the club.

Unless he scares the shit out of Chansiri via Zoom, I can't see Keane getting the job #SWFC — Nick James (@NickJames1988) January 12, 2021

Keane and Chansiri? Nope, nothing could go wrong there, match made in heaven #swfc https://t.co/BK8FCAhcrG — Billy Seamus 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈. (@BillyFensterFen) January 12, 2021

I'd rather he put his boots on and played centre midfield. Imagine Roy Keane and Chansiri in meetings. Two absolute boneheads who think they're always right, one is a bad manager, and the other is a bad owner. https://t.co/QRVeJY7FDs — Cacky Raphael (@London_Calling_) January 12, 2021

Message to the Wednesday goalkeeper Wildsmith. You had better hope and pray Roy Keane does not get the managers job cos if he does your girlie hairstyle will have to go — Dennis Allatt (@AllattDennis) January 12, 2021

Not bad shout at all will defo ruffle a few feathers inside that club👍 #swfc https://t.co/OneZSPbfjw — Daniel Jones (@danadzjones90) January 12, 2021

He sacked Pulis because they clashed no chance he appoints Keane — DT (@dtrdtr1234) January 12, 2021

Less than 12 months ago, Keane made it clear that he hoped to give management another go, having most recently occupied assistant’s roles with Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and the Republic of Ireland.

Keane admitted that he was realistic regarding the clubs who could potentially come calling for him but was confident that some vacancy would take his fancy.

“I hope to have another crack and I think I deserve another crack,” Keane said on The Late Late Show.

“I’m very lucky, I have a really good life now I can pick and choose what I want to do. It would have to be a good offer and the worry is it probably won’t be a good offer.

“My CV doesn’t warrant Real Madrid calling me. But I also don’t want to go down too low because the jobs I took weren’t exactly the easiest.

“Going to Sunderland wasn’t exactly an easy job or Ipswich, these were tough jobs. Ireland don’t qualify for tournaments that easily. You know, these are tough, tough jobs.

“So I think the next offer I might get, I know it’ll be a tough job. So I’ll just have to weigh it up.

“I honestly don’t think you know until you’re asked . I’ll feel it and go with that gut feeling.

“But I’ve a feeling in my bones that something will come up in the next few months and then I’ll have a look at it.”

