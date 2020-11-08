Roy Keane slams Sergio Aguero for coming back from injury overweight

Roy Keane criticised the shape that Sergio Aguero was in when he returned from injury last month.

Sergio Aguero was sidelined almost immediately after his return from a serious knee injury but Roy Keane was concerned about the Argentine’s condition when he made his comeback.

The former Manchester United captain claimed Aguero appeared significantly overweight and Keane held nothing back with his criticism.

“My issue with Aguero when he came back was he looked overweight. God knows what size shorts he was wearing but he looked really heavy,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

🗣 "He looked overweight, God knows what size shorts he was wearing" Roy Keane has no filter when speaking about Sergio Aguero 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rnDuVHcsdE — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 8, 2020

“Sometimes you can be out injured, come back and hit the ground running, [I don’t agree with] this idea that players need two to three months to get back up to speed.

“But I was really worried when he came back as he looked really, really heavy.”

Micah Richards, who had a memorable appearance on punditry duty alongside Keane, claimed that Aguero wasn’t given the appropriate time to fully recover from his knee injury.

Aguero was only three games into his return in October when he suffered a hamstring injury and was forced out for another month.

“I think that is because he has been rushed back,” Richards said “Everyone is always asking, ‘Where is Aguero? Let’s get him back’.

“Sometimes when you are needed so much, you are not even fully fit, you’re being rushed back and you’re being judged out on the pitch. You know you are not really up to speed but you’ve got to do it for the team.”

The last word was left to Keane, who showed little sympathy for the returning striker.

Keane concluded: “It’s difficult to get up to speed but don’t be piling on the pounds.”

