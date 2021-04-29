‘The scariest individual I’ve probably been around’ – Former Man United goalkeeper on Roy Keane

Two of Roy Keane’s former teammates have praised the Irishman after nominating him for a place in the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame.

Tim Howard and Danny Higginbotham both experienced first-hand what it was like to share a dressing room with Roy Keane and the leadership qualities of the then-Manchester United captain were not lost on the pair.

Howard, who moved to United in 2003, remains a professional goalkeeper at the age of 42 but the veteran stopper has never come across a more imposing leader than Keane throughout his career.

“He was the greatest leader I’ve ever been around,” Howard said on NBC. “He was so singularly focused on winning. He didn’t care about the money, the glitz and the glamour. He didn’t have an agent.

Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer are in. Who's next? Rebecca Lowe, @timhowardgk and @higginbotham05 go deep into this discussion. (Part 1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/gWqNDLoerC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 27, 2021

“Watching him go to a place mentally prior to a game was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen.

“He’s the scariest individual I’ve probably ever been around, but the greatest leader I’ve ever seen in sports.”

While Howard made dozens of appearances for United, Danny Higginbotham made little over a handful before he left Old Trafford in 2000.

But Higginbotham remembers how high Keane’s standards were at United, with the Corkman demanding more of the defender on his debut for the Red Devils.

“I made my debut against Leicester City,” Higginbotham recalled. “The first challenge I went into was against Emile Heskey, the star man for Leicester City at the time. I was really happy with myself.

“I passed the ball and Roy Keane was just looking at me with a stare. He just looked at me and went, ‘That was your chance to make a mark on Emile Heskey and let him know you’re in the game.’

“That’s how everybody looks at Roy Keane. But if you speak to any of his teammates they’ll tell you he was one of the best passers of the ball as well.

“I saw him so many times as a United player drag that team. He would grab the team and grab the game by the scruff of the neck and just lead it in United’s direction.”

Earlier this week, Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry became the first two players to enter the Premier League Hall of Fame, with six more inductees out of a total of 23 nominees set to join the legendary forwards in the class of 2021.

