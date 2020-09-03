“Competitive, leader, brilliant player,” – Ryan Giggs could only be talking about one player.

Ryan Giggs has praised Roy Keane for his ability to inspire every player around him on the football pitch.

Giggs has played with some of the greatest players in Premier League history – such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes – but if asked to compile an ultimate XI of teammates, Keane would be the first name jotted down.

“I always get asked who was the best player I played with,” Giggs started on the Webby & O’Neill podcast.

“If I was going to name my best-ever XI, Keane would be the first on that teamsheet because you felt that every time he played that you would win the game.”

Most of Keane’s former teammates note the high standards held by Keane at Old Trafford as one of the main reasons for United’s success during his spell with the club.

Together, Keane and Giggs won seven Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

Also playing an integral part in United’s midfield during that period of time was Paul Scholes, who was Keane’s partner in what many would argue was the greatest central midfield partnership in Premier League history.

Scholes added: “He kept you on your toes all the time, I suppose. You always knew standards had to be high, you had to play well and if you didn’t, you were in for trouble.

“He was a great player, as well, a great footballer and he was really good to have around.”

Keane has always played down the praise of his high standards, insisting that he was always simply doing his job and that was the bare minimum for any professional footballer.

