Roy Keane backed for return to management by former teammate

Roy Keane has been backed to make a return to management by former teammate Teddy Sheringham.

It’s been almost a decade since Roy Keane last took charge of a club but he has flirted with the idea of getting back into management in recent years.

Keane’s time as assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland was bookended by similar roles with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest but the Irishman has spent the last few months making headlines in the world of punditry, where his lack of a filter is perhaps better suited.

🗣 "Because he's up against an idiot" Roy Keane was far from impressed with Kyle Walker's defending today 👀pic.twitter.com/M35Ch2kkCb — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 8, 2020

But Teddy Sheringham, who won three Premier Leagues and a Champions League with Keane as his captain, believes that the Manchester United legend is destined for a return to the dugout.

“Footballing mentality would probably say that Roy Keane needs another job. I think if you would ask him, honestly, what he wants, he wants to prove himself as a top manager,” Sheringham said in an interview with CardsChat.

Sheringham is not the only former teammate of Keane’s who has backed the Corkman to return to management and Keane was most recently linked with taking charge of Salford City but that never came to fruition.

Only earlier this year, Keane revealed that he fancies another crack at management and admitted he will consider any offers he feels are right for him.

Sheringham believes that Keane’s only downfall as a manager would be the fact that he can’t help but be brutally honest.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think he’s got what it takes to be a top manager,” Sheringham continued. “He has that desire, he demands the highest standards when people are around him at the football ground, whether it be a player or a manager, and I think he could do a good job.

“He’s very single-minded, speaks his mind probably a little bit too much at times to be a manager, but if he could tone that down a little bit, then who knows?”

