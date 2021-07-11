Roy Keane had his priorities straight after England opener in Euro 2020 final

Priorities…

While the others on the panel giddily celebrated England’s opening goal against Italy, Roy Keane was more concerned about keeping his coffee safe.

Keane joined Ian Wright, Emma Hayes and former teammate Gary Neville on ITV’s panel for the Euro 2020 final and they didn’t have long to wait for the deadlock to be broken.

England left-back Luke Shaw opened the scoring after less than two minutes, when he arrived in the box and fired a half-volley beyond Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his near post.

As expected, Wright, Hayes and Neville celebrated raucously at Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s side got off to the perfect start.

Keane, however, was more worried about not spilling his coffee as he took his beverage to safety.

“Gary destroyed my notes!” Keane said on ITV.

How did our pundits react to Shaw's goal? 🥳 @IanWright0, @EmmaHayes1, @GNev2 LOVING it

☕️ Roy Keane protecting his drink "Gary destroyed my notes!" 😫 "I spent the next 20 minutes getting the wrath of him for knocking his coffee over!" 🤣#ITAENG | @England | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/o9GptDBpfB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 11, 2021

Roy Keane protects his drink after England’s opener

Neville responded: “I spent the next 20 minutes getting the wrath of him for knocking his coffee over.”

Prior to kick-off, Keane discussed why it had taken England so many years to reach their first European Championships final.

The Irishman pointed to the team spirit and the composure cultivated by Southgate as a potential reason for the current England team’s success.

“It’s amazing that the great players England have had, they’ve never got to a final. That makes it a bigger achievement for these lads,” Keane said.

“People like Bryan Robson, Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer, these boys, Wrighty, Nev.

“Sometimes you need a bit of luck, maybe they didn’t have that spirit and togetherness. Maybe they didn’t have the calmness of the manager.

“With Gareth talking there, he’s so calm it’s unbelievable. The players have took all of that on board, but the next step is the biggest step for them.

“They’ve got to remember, this game has such a habit of kicking you where it hurts.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, luke shaw, roy keane