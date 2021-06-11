Close sidebar

Roy Keane makes hilarious admission about punditry career

by Darragh Murphy

You can’t question his honesty.

Roy Keane has established himself as one of the most entertaining analysts on television and his no-nonsense style of punditry earned him an internet series opposite fellow pundit, Micah Richards.

In the run-up to Euro 2020, Keane and Richards have been driving around London discussing the tournament and Thursday’s edition is arguably the funniest to date.

Keane and Richards picked up Gary Neville and the subject of punditry inevitably came up.

Keane and Neville will be covering Euro 2020 for ITV, while Richards will be working for the BBC throughout the tournament.

The trio spoke about each punditry line-up, with one of the most interesting scenarios being the fact that Keane will sometimes be covering matches while sitting alongside former fierce rival Patrick Vieira.

“He just panders to me and that’s it,” Keane joked about his current relationship with Vieira.

22 Aug 1999: Roy Keane of Manchester United clashes with Patrick Vieira of Arsenal during the FA Carling Premiership match against Arsenal played at Highbury in London, England. The match finished in a 2-1 win to Manchester United. Mandatory Credit:Clive Brunskill /Allsport

Neville, sitting in the back seat, couldn’t believe that Keane’s comments on Vieira losing his job at Nice last year would make it to the final cut but the Irishman made it clear that they were all in the same boat.

“Why do you think he’s doing the punditry? He lost his job,” Keane said.

“That’s why we’re all fucking doing it!”

Keane hasn’t managed a club for over a decade, while Neville’s time as Valencia manager lasted less than four months.

Richards hasn’t experienced management yet as he explained how he decided to commit to punditry after retiring from his playing career, although he did initially plan to do his coaching badges.

“Famous last words – ‘I was going to do my coaching badges’ – brilliant!” Keane said.

“I was going to be a pilot when I was younger but I just didn’t do the course.

“I can fly, no you need the badges!”

