Roy Keane delivers grim prediction for Republic of Ireland

Roy Keane has issued a bleak prediction for the Republic of Ireland.

While some supporters will feel that the only way is up after some grim results in recent months, Roy Keane made it clear on ITV that he strongly disagrees.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny looked to focus on the positives after Wednesday’s 0-0 stalemate with Bulgaria, meaning he is now without a win since taking over from Mick McCarthy.

But there was nothing positive about Keane’s prediction that things will actually get worse for Ireland due to a lack of quality in the squad.

“It comes down to a lack of quality. These lads play in the lower leagues in England and that’s not a great sign for Ireland,” Keane said of Ronan Curtis and James Collins.

'People might look where Ireland are and think well it can't get any worse! I think it will.' Roy Keane on a difficult time for Republic of Ireland

“OK, there are players to come back but with the draw coming up and seeding being so important, people might look at where Ireland are now and think ‘well it can’t get any worse.’ I think it will. I think it will!

“Even the last few months, the opposition hasn’t exactly been that great but they just can’t seem to score a goal and it’s a real lack of quality.”

Ireland have now gone 11 hours without finding the net, with Shane Duffy the last player to score for the Boys in Green back in September.

And echoing Keane’s opinion on ITV was former Arsenal striker Ian Wright, who expressed concerns about the finishing instincts of Ireland’s attacking players.

Wright added: “When you look at it, they had some chances where it was just that the decisions were poor.

“They could be scoring goals but they just lack that quality in the final third.”

