“I never liked players who smiled” – Roy Keane disagrees with Micah Richards

Roy Keane has picked the perfect time of year for one of his Grinchiest comments yet as he’s now taken aim at smiling, of all things.

Sky Sports know that they are dealing with social media gold when it comes to the punditry double act that is Roy Keane and Micah Richards, which is why they only tend to bring them together for the big games.

Keane and Richards were drafted in on Saturday afternoon to discuss the Manchester derby and it didn’t take long for the first disagreement to take place.

Discussing the earlier game between Newcastle and West Brom, former Man City defender Micah Richards was explaining that he enjoyed seeing players express happiness on the pitch.

“I always love players who play football with a smile on their face,” Richards started before he spotted Keane’s facial expression change.

Keane responded: “I never liked players who smiled. You’re there to win, remember? It’s not for me.”

🗣"I always love players playing with a smile" 😁 🗣"I never like players who smile, you are there to win remember, not for me" 🤣 Roy Keane VS Micah Richards has already begun 🍿@MicahRichards | @KellyCates pic.twitter.com/rBcYNi2GHa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2020

The juxtaposition of Richards’ infectious laugh and Keane’s curmudgeonly frowns of disapproval have quickly turned them into the most entertaining pair of pundits since Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher started their Sky Sports bromance.

Richards clearly gets a great kick out of winding Keane up and he makes a point of using his social media to provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the Irishman before every broadcast.

After being caught applying make-up to himself ahead of a November edition of Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage, Keane was in no mood to play along with Richards this time around.

Keane has no shortage of sound bites as a pundit and if you think you can match his outburst to the target, why not take this quiz.

