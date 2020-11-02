Roy Keane wasn’t happy with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Arsenal win

Roy Keane was on one on Sunday afternoon.

There was no shortage of sound bites from Roy Keane throughout Sky Sports’ coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal on Sunday.

While most of Keane’s scorn was reserved for his former team, who fell to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford, the Gunners’ goalscorer did not escape criticism.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted the penalty that was awarded after Hector Bellerin was felled in the box by Paul Pogba and after the game, Arsenal’s captain spoke to Sky Sports.

“It was a very tough night but I’m really happy because the team did very well. It’s been a long time since we won here,” Aubameyang said.

“We knew we had to score after having opportunities in the first half. And then we had the penalty. We work a lot with our penalties in training so we are pretty confident.

“The team did a great job. Everyone was giving their best and that’s why we won. We knew since the beginning that we had to trust the process. Mikel is bringing something very nice and we have to follow.”

Keane took issue with that last statement from Aubameyang as the former United and Republic of Ireland captain was not happy seeing a player refer to his manager by his first name.

🗣"He is the manager, the boss or the gaffer, that is respect, not Mikel he is not your mate!" 🤣 Roy Keane does not like the Arsenal players calling Mikel Arteta just Mikel pic.twitter.com/BQSmxoRzj3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2020

“They didn’t show him respect when they called him Mikel,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “He’s the manager or the boss or the gaffer.

“That is respect, not Mikel, he is not your mate!

“It’s called respect.”

