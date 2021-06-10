Roy Keane explains why Phil Foden will maintain high standards longer than him

“Three hours before the game I had a doner kebab from the chipper.”

Roy Keane expects Phil Foden to enjoy much better career longevity than he did because of the nutrition programme the Manchester City playmaker has dedicated himself to at such a young age.

Keane has always been a great admirer of Foden’s talents as a footballer and it’s clear that the Irishman is just as impressed with the 21-year-old’s diligence off the pitch.

On the latest episode of Micah & Roy’s Road to Wembley, Keane discussed the professionalism of players nowadays and contrasted it with his lack thereof during his playing days.

Roy Keane on Phil Foden

The former Manchester United captain, who retired from football at the age of 34, explained that he anticipates a longer career at the top for Foden.

“You can’t be carrying weight because the game is so fast now, particularly the attacking players because your job is to go past people and make something happen,” Keane said.

“I saw Foden getting interviewed the other day and he was on about cooking. He said, ‘No, I have a chef.’ He’s got a chef!

“When I played, my God! I played a cup game against Crystal Palace and three hours before the game I had a doner kebab from the chipper.

“When you’re younger you get away with it but obviously you pay for it later on. You think you’re getting away with it, you have a laugh about it and you think you’re a bit of a Jack the lad. In fairness, I was living by myself and didn’t have any food in the house.

“But Foden now. He’s probably fuelling himself up properly, he’s probably having a proper breakfast. He’s recovering. He’s eating the proper foods at the right time.

“Look at Ronaldo. Foden will get the benefits also when he’s 36 or 37. I guarantee you he’ll still be playing at a high level.”

