Roy Keane on whether he’d prefer to play for Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola

Roy Keane has a complicated relationship with Manchester United.

While Roy Keane will go down as one of the greatest players in the club’s history, he reserves his fiercest criticism for Manchester United.

And while Keane enjoyed some remarkable success working under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Irishman remains frosty when quizzed about his former manager.

Despite all that, Keane appears to be entirely loyal to the Red Devils.

Keane has admitted some regrets in his career but it seems like he wouldn’t change his time with United for anything.

When asked on Sunday afternoon if he would prefer to have played under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City or Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Keane had a typically blunt response.

“How long have I got?” Keane said on Sky Sports.

Micah 🗣 "Who would you rather play for Pep or Klopp?" Roy 🗣 "I wouldn't want to play for any of them because then I'd have to play for Liverpool or City, shoot me" Roy Keane will always be loyal to Manchester United 🤣 🔴 pic.twitter.com/P1j0SwEC1M — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 8, 2020

“I probably wouldn’t want to play for any of them because that’d mean I’d have to play for Liverpool or Man City. Shoot me!”

Keane was in usual form while on punditry duty on Sunday and coupled his dry humour with some stinging analysis.

The former Republic of Ireland captain criticised the transfer strategy of Man City over the summer and revealed that he doesn’t expect Guardiola’s side to win the Premier League.

“To go into the season where they’re expecting to challenge in every competition they’re in with two strikers and with Aguero being 32 and having one or two problems so they had to hang their hat on one striker,” Keane said.

“They’ll have to be critical of themselves on why they didn’t strengthen in the summer on a striker. I know there were obviously other positions they wanted to strengthen like at centre-half, which was the priority.

“They’ve got nobody but themselves to blame for being short on strikers. You have to have strength in depth, particularly if you’re expected to challenge for all the major trophies.

“I don’t see City winning the league this year.”

