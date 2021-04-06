Roy Keane pays tribute to ‘one of the best’ teammates Paul McCarthy

Roy Keane has praised Paul McCarthy as one of his best teammates four years after McCarthy’s sudden passing.

McCarthy passed away unexpectedly in February 2017 and his death was met with several tributes to the defender, who spent a number of years with Brighton & Hove Albion and Wycombe Wanderers.

McCarthy played alongside Roy Keane at Rockmount and the Republic of Ireland youth team and the latter took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to his former teammate.

Sharing the below image to Instagram, Keane captioned: “Me and Paul McCarthy who I played with at Rockmount, Cork and with Ireland. I’ve had some great teammates. You were one of the best.”

McCarthy died suddenly at the age of 45 after a suspected heart attack.

Shortly after the tragedy, Keane proclaimed McCarthy one of the best prospects he came across growing up and expressed regret about not being able to attend his funeral as it coincided with a Republic of Ireland World Cup qualifier against Wales.

“When you look back on your career, people talk about the highlights, but to me it was always about the lads I played with, the characters, the lads at Rockmount, obviously Paulie, Alan and Len,” Keane told the Irish Examiner.

Sad news about passing of former Brighton and Wycombe defender Paul McCarthy at 45. Rockmount teammate of Roy Keane (pictured to RK's left)

“In terms of schoolboy level, I think Paulie and O’Sullivan were the two best schoolboys I’ve seen for a long, long time. I went to Brighton with Paul but it didn’t work out with the trial.

“It’s shocking news for his family. His funeral is the day of the Welsh match so I won’t be able to get to it but it’s shocking news.

“(He was a) brilliant player and people who played with him over the last few years have spoken brilliant of him. Brilliant character, brilliant player and, like I said, it’s unbelievable news and really shocking.”

