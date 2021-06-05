Roy Keane and Micah Richards get their own show and it looks like a must-watch

Coming soon…

Few could have anticipated the kind of television gold that Roy Keane and Micah Richards have produced since being paired up on punditry panels in recent years.

The banter in which Keane and Richards engaged on ITV prompted Sky Sports to match them up on a regular basis for Premier League games.

And it now appears as though the pair have been given their own show, titled Micah & Roy’s Road to Wembley.

Sky Bet released a trailer for the programme on Friday afternoon and it looks like a hilarious watch as Keane took umbrage with being picked up late by Richards in a jeep decorated with English flags.

Keane’s curmudgeonly nature comes in stark contrast to the personality of Richards, who will burst into infectious laughter at the slightest hint of humour.

Some have suggested that both Keane and Richards play up their personas for entertainment purposes but Richards insists that the Irishman is exactly the same person off camera as he is on.

“Roy is an amazing guy – one of the nicest guys I have ever met,” he told The Times.

Micah Richards and Roy Keane

“But it is not an act. When he is on camera, he believes that. Roy is like, ‘Look at them, they are all celebrating and they haven’t won anything!’

“He says it how he sees it and I think that is why people love him so much. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

“If I try and come with that approach, I am not going to get the same respect as him so I can’t go like that.”

At the time of writing, it’s not been confirmed when we can expect the first episode Micah & Roy’s Road to Wembley to hit our screens but it will likely air in conjunction with the Euros.

Read More About: Euro 2020, micah richards, roy keane