Roy Keane hilariously claims Man City star needs to be drug tested for Micah Richards compliment

Roy Keane is at it again.

The producers at Sky Sports clearly know that viewers will tune in to see what Roy Keane has to say because the Irishman is back for his second Sunday in a row to discuss the goings-on in the Premier League.

Keane showed his well-documented furious side last week when he issued a scathing assessment of Manchester United’s performance against Arsenal but he seemed to be in a better mood this weekend.

Discussing an interview from Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, Keane hilariously suggested the youngster needed to be tested for drugs after a compliment for Keane’s fellow pundit Micah Richards.

🗣 "I feel a bit embarrassed as soon as he said world class"@MicahRichards reacting to Phil Foden praising him when he was a player pic.twitter.com/fYGw8c2gWT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 8, 2020

Foden described Richards as world class while speaking about the City players he looked up to growing up and Keane wasn’t prepared to let that comment pass when the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain was asked for his opinion on the young playmaker.

“I think the important thing for Foden, like any young player, is to play regularly,” Keane said.

🗣 "The stuff he said about Micah, he probably needs to be drug tested for that" Roy Keane's response to Phil Foden calling @MicahRichards 'World Class' 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JsXRt8zyZr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 8, 2020

“Obviously he’s had one or two opportunities over the last year or two. [David] Silva has now left and it is unfair to compare him to Silva because Silva is one of the greatest players we’ve ever seen in the Premier League.

“The key for Foden now, because he’s got all the talent, is can he do it week in, week out? He’s made one or two mistakes but he’s a talented kid. It’s consistency. Can he do it week in, week out?

“He came across really well in his interview but obviously his stuff on Micah, he probably needs to be drug tested for that.

“But how it came across is that he wants to learn. He’s 20 years of age. He’s a kid and playing week in, week out can only help him.”

