Roy Keane trolled by Micah Richards for make-up application on Sky Sports

Could Micah Richards and Roy Keane pose a threat to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher?

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher made Monday Night Football must-see television with a combination of their in-depth analysis and mostly friendly banter but Micah Richards and Roy Keane might be challenging them in the entertainment stakes.

When Sky Sports paired Keane up with Richards, few would have expected the results to be so hilarious but the duo have provided some quality television in recent months.

While Richards has the utmost respect for Keane, that doesn’t stop the former Manchester City defender taking the mick out of the Irishman at every possible opportunity.

Keane and Richards were in playful form on Sunday, when the pair took to Sky Sports’ studios for a Sunday full of Premier League action.

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher caught Roy Keane applying makeup and they lost it. Micah's laugh is medicine 😅 pic.twitter.com/hPp14w1LjC — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 8, 2020

Richards couldn’t help but share footage of Keane applying some late make-up before Manchester City hosted Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Richards and Carragher burst out laughing at the sight of Keane, one of football’s most aggressive players, touching up his face before the broadcast.

“What have you got in your hands, Roy?” Richards asked.

Keane replied: “I wish I knew.”

Richards’ unmistakeable laugh makes the clip even more hilarious but Keane got his own back once the panel went live.

As the pundits discussed a pre-match interview with City midfielder Phil Foden, Keane took issue with the youngster’s suggestion that Richards was a world class defender in his day.

Keane said: “He came across really well in his interview but obviously his stuff on Micah, he probably needs to be drug tested for that.”

