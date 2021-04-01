Roy Keane tells England star Mason Mount to ignore ‘idiots’

Roy Keane has advised Mason Mount to ignore the critics as the Irishman praised the 22-year-old’s quality.

Mason Mount impressed for England again as Gareth Southgate’s side claimed a 2-1 victory over Poland on Wednesday night and Roy Keane expressed his admiration for the young midfielder.

With much debate regarding the pecking order between Mount, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish ahead of the upcoming European Championship, Keane advised the Chelsea star to block out any outside noise and concentrate on his own game.

Mount remains a favourite of Southgate’s and will likely continue to be a crucial player for Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was also a great admirer of Mount’s talents.

Keane dismissed suggestions that Mount ever received preferential treatment, pointing to the fact that every manager who’s worked with him seems to appreciate what the 22-year-old brings to the team.

“Well that is pretty important, that your manager likes you,” Keane said on ITV Sport. “It doesn’t matter what people outside the game think, there are a lot of idiots out there.

“Ultimately, I think the players pick the team and he has performed well enough for every manager to say ‘listen you are going to be in my starting line up.’

“Outstanding player. He wants to be an all round midfielder. I never hear anything negative about him off the pitch, he seems a brilliant young kid, he has gone out on loan and he has done it the hard way.

“He is a fantastic player.”

Keane has previously compared mount to former Manchester United teammate Paul Scholes.

There will be plenty of discussion about Southgate’s best starting XI ahead of this summer’s tournament but England legend Gary Lineker echoed Keane’s praise by dismissing Mount’s doubters.

“I can’t believe we’re still having the Mason Mount debate,” Lineker tweeted.

“Does anyone still not see his prodigious talent? I mean seriously? What a player.”

Read More About: England, Mason Mount, roy keane