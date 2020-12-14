Roy Keane identifies Manchester United’s five ‘problem’ players

Roy Keane has identified the biggest problem at Manchester United.

In recent months, Roy Keane has picked holes in quite a few aspects of Manchester United’s current squad but he is adamant that the main concern is the defence.

Keane, who has made his opinion on David De Gea known in the past, claimed that the Spanish goalkeeper and the back four that plays in front of him make up the major problem that needs to be addressed.

While Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw managed to keep out Manchester City in the derby on Saturday, Keane still feels that the Red Devils defence and goalkeeper need to improve for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We talk about trust in football, the back four and the goalkeeper are for me still the biggest problems [for Manchester United],” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“Okay, they did well today but that’s not a back four that will take you places and that’s a big concern.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get from Man United right now. That’s not a good sign when you’re not sure what you’re going to get from the team.

“Can you really trust this group to go on a run? The answer is no!”

Keane also took the time to encourage United to get rid of Paul Pogba amid ongoing speculation about his future.

🗣"Paul Pogba left Manchester United before and they survived and if he leaves again they will survive, trust me" 👋 🗣"Roy Keane wanted to leave" 🤔 🗣" I never wanted to leave" 🤣@GNev2 | @KellyCates | @MicahRichards pic.twitter.com/kxuA9Qmtsg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 12, 2020

Pogba reiterated his commitment to United after starting against City at the weekend following the comments of his agent, Mino Raiola, but Keane thinks the club should cut its losses with its record signing.

“If you think Pogba is going to get Man United winning and challenging for titles, you’re in cuckoo land,” Keane said of the Frenchman.

“Other players have wanted to leave United before. David Beckham and Peter Schmeichel wanted to leave. These are all legends of the club, but they wanted to leave. If Pogba wants to leave, get your few bob in January or in the summer, no big deal.

“Pogba has left Man United before and they survived. If he leaves again, Manchester United will survive. Trust me.”

Read More About: Manchester United, roy keane