Roy Keane changes tune on how many signings Man United need to challenge Man City

Roy Keane believes Manchester United require more new signings than he initially thought if they are to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

A few weeks ago, Keane suggested that two new players -namely Jack Grealish and Harry Kane – would make a huge difference for the Red Devils as they look to make up ground on newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City.

Keane also made no secret of his opinion that United would not win the Premier League with Edinson Cavani as their first-choice centre-forward next season.

Keane was against the idea of United extending Cavani’s stay at Old Trafford but his advice fell on deaf ears at his former club as the Uruguayan has since agreed to spend at least another year with United.

“I think it was always going to happen because he’s obviously done very well for the club,” Keane said of Cavani’s new contract on Sky Sports.

Roy Keane on United signings

“I worry about the bigger picture now that they might think that will be enough in terms of the attacking players for next season.

“I still think Man United need to go out and buy big if they want to get back to winning league titles because the group of players they have at the moment is nowhere good enough to win the league title.

“You need a big squad of players. You see the best squad probably with Man City at the moment, they’re competing. You need a big squad!

“Man United’s squad is not strong enough and we saw that the other night against Leicester. If you needed any proof, that was it. The back-up players weren’t good enough.

“Ole mentioned that after the game that we need some players.

“I mentioned a few weeks ago that they needed one or two but they probably need four or five players to compete with Man City.”

