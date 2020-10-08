Roy Keane says Man United bluffers “will cost Ole his job”

Roy Keane expects Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to fall victim to the same fate as Jose Mourinho.

While brought in to discuss England’s clash with Wales, Manchester United inevitably came up with Roy Keane on punditry duty and the Corkman explained his prediction for the coming season.

Keane insisted that little has changed since his former teammate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, took over from Jose Mourinho two years ago.

The Irishman has firmly pointed the blame in the direction of the playing staff at Old Trafford ahead of what looks to be a make-or-break campaign for United.

🗣 “The performance against Spurs was disgraceful… we’ve been in football, we’ve had bad days, but I thought it was a disgrace to the badge, some of the players’ performance. Too many bluffers, and ultimately I think they will cost Ole his job.” Roy Keane on Manchester United pic.twitter.com/HCQCcTmFQQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 8, 2020

“I’ve been saying it for the last 12 months or year and a half,” Keane started.

“The performance against Spurs was disgraceful – we’ve all been in football and we’ve had bad days – but it was literally a disgrace to the badge from some of the players’ performance. There are too many bluffers.

“And ultimately I think they will cost Ole his job.

“The players he’s got there, I’ve said it before that they’ve thrown the previous manager under the bus and they’ll do exactly the same to Ole.”

Solskjaer missed out on every top transfer target he identified at the beginning of the most recent transfer window, a fact that only brightens the spotlight on every negative result that befalls United this season.

The 6-1 defeat to Spurs last Sunday was always going to spark concerns about Solskjaer’s suitability for the position and Keane was one of many to suggest that the pressure may prove too much for his former teammate to survive.

“He does that directly to me as well!” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “I’m still very close to Roy. There’s nobody as honest as him, and he always says it how it is, how he feels.”

