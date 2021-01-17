Roy Keane singles out Man United defender for ‘brilliant’ performance

Roy Keane refused to be too critical after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Much had been made of the Premier League clash at Anfield, with the victors guaranteed to finish the round of fixtures at the top of the table but no winner could be found, much to the disappointment of Roy Keane.

United left Anfield with a point but could so easily have nabbed all three with two late chances for Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Keane lamented the missed opportunities, especially that of Pogba, but the former United captain saw plenty of encouraging signs from the Red Devils, particularly at the back.

Left-back Luke Shaw was singled out for particular praise by Keane, who was impressed by how United grew into the game.

“We knew Liverpool would be quick out of the blocks because, as we said, they haven’t played for nine days,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

"Rashford never turned up. Fernandes didn't play well. Yet they created the best two chances" Roy Keane was pleased with how Man Utd played at Anfield – but rued the two big moments in the game 📲 More: https://t.co/FLmMwyDdDp pic.twitter.com/01HJSwMD82 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 17, 2021

“United were always going to be on the back foot for the first half an hour. They were sloppy in some of their play but as the game went on, it became stretched and obviously United made one or two substitutions, you knew United would get some opportunities and it was just a case of whether they could take them.

“Liverpool – you can’t say they’re playing badly – but they’ve certainly lost their spark and when you get the opportunities like Pogba did, I’m so disappointed because we’ve been giving Pogba a bit of a big build-up and we’re quick to criticise him but that was a moment for him, if he wants to be the main man, to take that chance.

“But I wouldn’t be too critical of United. I thought they showed a good mentality and the back four, which always worries me, were brilliant. I know they gave up one or two chances in the first half an hour.

“I thought Luke Shaw was brilliant, defensively and going forward.

“When I look at the couple of chances United created, Rashford never turned up and Fernandes didn’t play that well either but they still created the two best chances of the game.”

