Roy Keane names Liverpool players who wouldn’t get into Man United team

Share and Enjoy !

It’s safe to say that Roy Keane is not a fan of the recent explanations from the Liverpool camp for their poor run of form.

Roy Keane recently branded Liverpool “bad champions” for how they’ve responded to the difficulties that come with defending a Premier League title, a criticism that has been called into question by ex-Reds forward Stan Collymore.

While acknowledging the fact that Liverpool have been without their first-choice centre-half pairing for months, Keane has claimed that Jurgen Klopp does not have enough in reserve to challenge for the title this year.

Keane even named a number of Liverpool players who have been called into action by Klopp in recent weeks that wouldn’t get into the starting XI of some other top teams in England.

“The proof is in the pudding and we talk about league titles or where you might finish,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “You’ve got to get performances and results and Liverpool’s form, recently, suggests they’re not capable of doing that.

“Whatever about the two centre-halves, the other parts of the team – the midfield, going forward – the back-up players haven’t been good enough.

🗣 "Man City should be sitting in that dressing room thinking we expect to come to Liverpool get a result and win the league title, that's what top players do." Roy Keane says Manchester City have to have that belief that they can win the Premier League title pic.twitter.com/vDZxK8XfDU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2021

“There are lot of players who have been involved with Liverpool, I suppose their game against Brighton the other night, when Brighton were the better team.

“And I am on about the Milners of this world, the Shaqiris, Origi and Kelleher, okay, he’s a young keeper coming through.

“But these boys wouldn’t get into the Man City team, I don’t think they’d get in the Man United team or even the Leicester team.

“And these are the back-up players that haven’t shown to be good enough.”

Liverpool currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table, 10 points behind league leaders Man City, who have a game in hand over the defending champions.

READ NEXT – Gary Neville on Liverpool’s passing issue that points to Thiago

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Liverpool, Manchester United, roy keane