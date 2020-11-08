It’s Sunday so you know what that means – Roy Keane is on one!

Following up from last week’s memorable appearance as a pundit for Manchester United vs. Arsenal, Roy Keane was back on Sky Sports this weekend to analyse Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool.

While Keane’s make-up application provided plenty of entertainment for fellow pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, he was his brutal self once the cameras turned on later that afternoon.

Keane pulled no punches with his assessment of Kyle Walker at half-time of the 1-1 draw between City and Liverpool.

Walker gave away a first-half penalty after ending the misjudged run of Sadio Mane with a challenge that gave Mohamed Salah the opportunity to open the scoring from the spot.

At half-time, Keane was asked how Mane managed to win the penalty and the Irishman held nothing back with his explanation.

“Because he’s up against an idiot,” Keane responded.

“Kyle Walker, people tell me he’s playing well. I don’t think so!

“I think this guy is 30 years of age, an international player but he’s a car crash. He keeps making these types of mistakes and he was rightly punished for it.”

Richards, who was mocked by Keane following an earlier interview with Phil Foden, disagreed with the former Manchester United captain.

Repeating a common allegation against Keane, Richards suggested that the Corkman was too harsh with his opinion on Walker.

Richards said: “He’s been in good form. I think Roy is taking it a little bit overboard there.

“He’s been one of City’s best players but he gambles there on Mane – he should have just waited – he gambled that he’s going outside and before he knows it, Mane was there and he’s taken him down.”

