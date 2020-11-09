Roy Keane accused of lacking authenticity with criticism of Man City star

Roy Keane’s assessment of Kyle Walker has been dismissed as a “personal attack” by former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan.

Roy Keane pulled no punches with his half-time analysis of Kyle Walker during Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sky Sports.

Walker gave away a penalty in the opening 15 minutes of the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium after fouling Sadio Mane in the box and Keane held little back with his explanation of the incident.

“Because he’s up against an idiot,” Keane said when asked how Mane managed to win the penalty that was scored by Mohamed Salah.

“Kyle Walker, people tell me he’s playing well. I don’t think so!

“I think this guy is 30 years of age, an international player but he’s a car crash. He keeps making these types of mistakes and he was rightly punished for it.”

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan, who is a regular on talkSPORT, hit out at Keane’s comments and branded them “unnecessary.”

Jordan conceded that Walker’s conduct was not intelligent when he breached Covid-19 protocols in the summer but he refused to accept Keane’s judgement of the City right-back as a footballer.

Jordan said: “If he was describing Kyle Walker’s behaviour during lockdown, I would think that the word ‘idiot’ would be applicable.

“But on the pitch in this moment in time, I think he’s worked his way back into the England team.

“It’s ironic that there was a double page spread in the Mail over the weekend about Walker and his redemption with Gareth Southgate and how his performances had dictated his redemption.

“I think it’s unnecessary language and I think it lacks authenticity.

“That’s a personal attack on a professional observation. Kyle Walker is many things but as a footballer he is not an idiot.”

