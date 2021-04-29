On April 29, 1996, Kevin Keegan took aim at Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United as mind games reached boiling point in the Premier League title race.

Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United had been 12 points ahead in the Premier League table at the turn of the year but the Magpies let their lead slip and Alex Ferguson didn’t turn down the opportunity to avail of some psychological warfare during the run-in.

With just one defeat since New Year’s Day, Manchester United took clear advantage and emotions were running high going into May of 1996, with everything to play for between the top two.

In one of the most iconic interviews in Premier League history, Keegan snapped after Ferguson had questioned the motivation of some of Newcastle’s opponents in the run-in.

Keegan admitted that Ferguson went down in his estimation and challenged the Red Devils to get something out of their trip to Middlesbrough on the final day of the season.

“I will love it if we beat them!” Keegan said. “Love it!”

United beat Middlesbrough 3-0 and Newcastle could only draw their last two games as Ferguson’s side finished four points clear at the top of the table.

While the above clip has become synonymous with Ferguson’s mind games working and then-United star David Beckham claimed that the Red Devils knew they had the league in the bag after Keegan’s outburst, Roy Keane quietly admired the desire displayed by the then-Newcastle boss.

Reflecting on the rant more than two decades later, Keane praised Keegan and insisted that “it showed how great the Premier League is.”

“I don’t think there was much of a reaction to be honest and I won’t be critical of Kevin Keegan. That just showed how passionate he was,” Keane told Sky Sports, as transcribed by Chronicle Live.

“He was fighting his own corner and I would expect my manager to do the same.

“Unfortunately for Kevin we went to Middlesbrough and we won, which Kevin thought we wouldn’t do, but that was just a manager fighting his corner.

“It showed how great the Premier League is. You see it in that interview, the passion.

“Newcastle had slipped up. They probably won’t get a better chance of winning the league, they were 12 points clear at one stage but we just kept battling away.”

