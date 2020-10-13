Jordan Henderson mocked by Roy Keane over penalty incident

Jordan Henderson credits Roy Keane with some important moments in his career but his former manager was not a fan of the midfielder’s behaviour on Sunday.

Roy Keane simply couldn’t believe that Jordan Henderson felt the need to scream when he went down under the pressure from Thomas Meunier during the Uefa Nations League meeting between England and Belgium at the weekend.

After Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium the lead, Henderson won a penalty for his side shortly before half-time when he hit the deck in a manner that Keane did not condone.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty,” Keane said when analysing Henderson’s histrionics on ITV.

“He’s barely touched him. How can a player scream when somebody touches him on the shoulder?

“He’s screaming. You don’t need to scream.”

The Belgian defender who gave the penalty away, Meunier, ended up seeing the funny side of the incident as he too poked fun at the dramatic way Henderson won the spot-kick that was duly converted by Marcus Rashford.

Thomas Meunier doing an impression of Jordan Henderson winning the penalty 🤣@ThomMills @JHenderson pic.twitter.com/iZL8qjsxar — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2020

Keane might not respect Henderson’s reaction to Meunier’s contact on Sunday but it’s clear that the Irishman is a huge fan of the Liverpool captain.

Henderson was given his breakthrough in the Sunderland team by Keane, who is unsurprised by the successful career Henderson has made for himself.

“I was fortunate to give him his debut, he was a really good kid and we knew he was going places,” Keane said of Henderson after the English midfielder won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in July.

“Every now and again, you have to shout at a player, it’s part of the game, plenty of managers done it to me.

“But Jordan was always a credit. He took a hold of his career, had a difficult time at Sunderland with the relegation, and has gone on to great things.

“I’m not surprised because we had a lot of good young players at Sunderland but he was the one with the best attitude and he’s certainly shown it over the last few years.”

Read More About: Belgium, England, jordan henderson, roy keane