Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp trade jibes early as they discuss Old Trafford security presence

The increased security was clear for all to see at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Roy Keane insisted that the club and police were much better prepared for the possibility of more fan unrest ahead of the rescheduled Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

11 days after the match at Old Trafford had to be called off due to fan demonstrations, United beefed up the security presence around the ground in anticipation of more protests against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

Keane couldn’t help but sarcastically suggest that the addition of Jamie Redknapp to the Sky Sports panel had something to do with concerns that things could get out of hand.

Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp

“There’s certainly a lot more security and obviously we’ve beefed ours up with Jamie joining us, which helps in case it does kick off,” Keane said.

Keane 🗣"It is a lot more secure and with Jamie joining us incase it kicks off." 😂 Redknapp 🗣"You were hiding behind @MicahRichards!" 🤣 Roy Keane VS Jamie Redknapp has started early doors 🍿 pic.twitter.com/h396X6b1PY — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 13, 2021

Redknapp shot back: “You were hiding behind Micah (Richards), I heard. You were stood right behind him.”

Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp are no strangers to heated altercations and while the above exchange was light-hearted, the tension could well ramp up ahead of kick-off between their former clubs.

Keane refused to condemn the United supporters who protested at Old Trafford 11 days ago, acknowledging that the fans “are thinking enough is enough with the ownership of the club.”

The United squad that had been trapped at The Lowry Hotel 11 days ago arrived at Old Trafford six hours ahead of kick-off on Thursday while, at the time of writing, Liverpool have not yet arrived at the stadium.

“Even driving to the stadium, you just sensed that there’s a lot more security and obviously, they’re well prepared,” Keane said.

“I think the bit that surprised us when we were here a couple of weeks ago was the lack of police around the stadium.

“But they seem well prepared tonight. Obviously we still think there might be some fans looking to turn up and protest, despite the heavy presence of police here.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie redknapp, Manchester United, Old Trafford, roy keane