“It’s like he’s the Messiah” – Roy Keane gives his opinion on Jack Grealish

Roy Keane has hinted that England’s expectations of Jack Grealish are a tad optimistic after telling the Aston Villa midfielder that he will have to be patient for his national team.

While Jack Grealish impresses on a regular basis for Aston Villa, Roy Keane has suggested that Grealish will have to do a lot more to justify the hype around him as England’s “Messiah”.

Grealish has only made one cameo for England in a competitive fixture and the Villa captain remained on the bench despite the fact that Gareth Southgate’s side were chasing a goal against Denmark on Wednesday night.

Assessing that particular decision on ITV, Ian Wright showered Grealish with praise but Keane offered the opinion that the 25-year-old still has a lot to do to prove himself.

Responding to a question about Grealish staying on the bench, Keane said: “I am intrigued that you’re talking about Grealish.

“You have said he has played 14 minutes of competitive football for England and yet all of a sudden – I know Wrighty loves him and we all know he’s got a chance of being a very good player – it’s like he’s the Messiah, the Messiah for England.”

Keane only briefly crossed paths with Grealish during the Irishman’s short spell as Villa’s assistant manager.

Keane left Villa in late 2014 to concentrate on his role for the Republic of Ireland national team and Grealish has since gone on to solidify his status as one of the Premier League’s most creative players, playing a huge role in keeping Villa in the English top flight last season.

“Jack will get his time,” Keane added. “There are other games coming up. From a manager’s point-of-view, Gareth will be thinking ‘we’re one-nil down, we’re still in the game, we just need one chance.’

“Jack will have to be patient.”

