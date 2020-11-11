Roy Keane won’t stop ‘hammering’ Ian Wright after Arsenal game

Roy Keane would make one hell of an internet troll.

Apparently, Ian Wright has been inundated with mocking messages from Roy Keane after Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

It’s clear that Keane still enjoys when things don’t go according to plan for Arsenal, who were Manchester United’s fiercest rivals when Keane was captain of the Red Devils.

And while the Irishman issued a scathing assessment of his former side after United were beaten by Arsenal a week earlier, Keane got a great kick out of the most recent round of Premier League fixtures.

A day after United beat Everton 3-1, Arsenal suffered an unexpected home defeat to Dean Smith’s Villa side and Gunners legend Wright revealed that his inbox has been packed with unsympathetic messages from Keane ever since.

Speaking on his Wrighty’s House podcast (as transcribed by Metro), Wright said: “Do you know who’s been hammering me?

“You know when you get texts from people while you’re watching the game? Not only while I’m watching the game but when it finished and as I was about to start Match of the Day, do you know who was still hammering me?

“Roy Keane. Honestly, all the way up to when we were about to start Match of the Day, he was hammering me.

“He left me so much stuff that I couldn’t really answer him. So I just woke up on Monday morning and sent him back a torrent of abuse!

“People don’t realise his genuine love for the game. He’s always so insightful.”

Wright and Keane have grown closer after they retired and began sharing punditry panels with one another.

And while the pair have often clashed with their strong footballing opinions, Wright made it known that Keane is his favourite pundit to argue with, going so far as to say that exchanges with the former Ireland captain give him butterflies.

