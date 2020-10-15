Roy Keane aims dig at Man United defence after Harry Maguire’s red card

Roy Keane worries about Harry Maguire returning to Manchester United after his red card against Denmark on Wednesday night.

Harry Maguire received a second yellow card on the half-hour mark of England’s Uefa Nations League defeat to Denmark at Wembley and the centre-half received some sympathy from an unexpected source in Roy Keane.

Analysing the game on ITV, Keane admitted that he felt sorry for Maguire because of how low he must feel at the moment.

Keane also aimed a dig at the environment Maguire will be returning to in the coming days as he will rejoin his Man United teammates ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game at Newcastle.

“I think you have to play,” Keane said when asked if a break was what’s best for Maguire.

“The only downside for Maguire at the moment is that he’s going back to a Man United team that’s not full of confidence – certainly the back four is not in great form.

“I’ve been in situations before like Harry’s but I was in a dressing room at Man United with brilliant characters and brilliant leaders.

“So even if I did something silly or was having a hard time – on or off the pitch – I felt like I was going back into the best dressing room in the world with lads who would carry you through difficult spells.

“Maguire isn’t going to get that. He’s going back to Man United to play in that back four.

“I wouldn’t be anywhere near those lads, to be honest, because I don’t see them as leaders.”

Keane also explained how Gareth Southgate might have made a mistake by not consoling Maguire as he made his way off the pitch for an early shower.

Oh no Harry Maguire 🟥 The Manchester United man is sent off for a second yellow card after just 30 minutes v Denmark 📺 Watch the #NationsLeague clash live now on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/hMiNY946UT — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 14, 2020

As Maguire trudged past the England boss, Southgate didn’t even acknowledge his defender although he did publicly back Maguire in his post-match comments.

Keane added: “Gareth mentioned that he’s got the full support but I think sometimes in a situation like that, Gareth knows that Harry is having a really tough time on and off the pitch.

“I think a pat on the back there would have certainly helped him considering he knows exactly how low the player is at the moment.

“A pat on the back, I think, would have said a lot.”

