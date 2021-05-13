Roy Keane tells Graeme Souness not to underestimate Man United fans

“I wouldn’t underestimate the United supporters.”

Roy Keane suggested that Graeme Souness was underestimating the desire of Manchester United fans to force change at the very top of the club.

Ahead of kick-off in the rescheduled Premier League clash between United and Liverpool on Thursday evening, Souness and Keane debated how far Red Devils fans would be willing to go to get their demands met.

“Forget having independent directors on the board, forget getting the structure of the voting rights changed, that ain’t going to happen,” Souness said on Sky Sports.

“These are powerful people and they’ve drafted agreements with this club that all the power rests with them. They’re the ones that make all the important decisions.”

Keane reminded Souness that United supporters were targeting the very core of what mattered to the club’s owners – money.

“I wouldn’t underestimate the United supporters regarding this,” the Irishman said.

“The damage that they’re doing to the brand will hurt the club financially and if that’s the only way they can get at the owners…”

Souness then interrupted by insisting that the only way to truly force the desired change would be to get the club’s share price to plummet and the former Liverpool midfielder and manager questioned whether or not United fans would go so far as to boycott home games.

Keane predicted that United fans were not done making their voices heard by a long shot and expected the unrest to continue for some time unless change is realised.

“I’d still think they’d want to support the team,” Keane said.

“United fans are frustrated. It’s been building for a number of years. We said a couple of weeks ago that this was the tipping point but I wouldn’t underestimate the United fans. I think there’s more to come.”

