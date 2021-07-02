Roy Keane disagrees with Jose Mourinho’s advice for Gareth Southgate

“That’s a dangerous route to go down.”

Roy Keane believes it would be far too risky for England to rest any of their key players for Saturday evening’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

Many English fans expressed relief at Gareth Southgate’s side’s route to the tournament final after getting past Germany in the Round of 16 but Keane insists that there is no room for complacency.

There have been some suggestions that England have enough in reserve to beat Ukraine while resting some players and Jose Mourinho is of the opinion that England should take the opportunity to give a few individuals a well-deserved break.

Mourinho feels that Southgate should rest Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice in the hope of keeping them fresh for the semi-final.

“All three are on yellow cards, and in the case of Maguire he is also lacking the same kind of preparation fitness-wise because of his injury,” Mourinho wrote in his Sun column. “He could easily be replaced by Tyrone Mings, who was so impressive in the first two games.

“I would make three or four changes for this game even though it is a quarter-final, including the important defender and the two engines in midfield.

“Obviously, I’m looking from the outside and don’t have to work under the pressure of Gareth but I would say you don’t need Rice and Phillips to beat Ukraine.

“At the most, one of them is needed but you have Jordan Henderson who is in the right condition to play and other younger players, fresh with the right conditions, desire and motivation to play.”

Keane clearly disagrees with Mourinho and explained that it would be unwise to rest crucial players against Ukraine.

Roy Keane dismisses ‘resting’ suggestions

On ITV ahead of Friday’s quarter-finals, Keane rejected suggestions that Southgate should play anything other than his strongest XI.

“This idea of resting players for a quarter-final of a big tournament, that’s a dangerous route to go down,” Keane said.

“Gareth’s got to focus on picking the best team that he thinks will get over the line and he’s done a brilliant job so far.

“This idea of resting players, that’s a dangerous road to go down.”

Read More About: England, Euro 2020, jose mourinho, roy keane