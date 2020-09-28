Roy Keane was at his brutal best with his analysis of Fulham’s defending

Before a ball was kicked on Monday evening, Roy Keane made it very clear that Fulham have never filled him with confidence.

Describing Fulham as perpetually “soft” in the seconds leading up to kick-off at Craven Cottage, Roy Keane will feel that he was almost immediately proved right in a first half during which the hosts struggled to cope with Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish found the net after just four minutes and it was all downhill from there for Scott Parker’s side.

Captain Jack ©️ Aston Villa cut Fulham apart inside just four minutes! 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

In his half-time analysis of Fulham’s capitulation, Keane came out with some classic lines as he discussed just how poorly the home side were playing.

After trying to articulate his annoyance about Fulham defenders pointing rather than acting, Keane said: “Fulham make Aston Villa look like Bayern Munich.”

🗣 "Fulham make Aston Villa look like Bayern Munich" Roy Keane is not happy with Fulham's defending pic.twitter.com/a3ilgKzyc3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020

Keane went through his usual vocabulary when assessing Fulham’s performance and he even prompted a round of laughter in the Sky Sports studio when he suggested that he was impressed with what the Fulham defenders were doing right up to the point that the referee blew the whistle to start the game.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain said: “Brutal, shocking, I can’t believe… actually I can believe what I’m watching.

“We discussed it before the game how poor they were defensively. There’s no aggression.

“The Fulham manager spoke before the game about the importance of the game and you think ‘start quick, be aggressive.’ They’re a goal down after four minutes. People ball-watching and not smelling danger. Shocking!

“I’m always intrigued when I watch teams warming up and I see defenders doing this, it’s great. They’re nice and solid. It’s just when the game starts…”

🗣 "Brutal, shocking. I'm always intrigued watching teams warming up, look nice and solid, just when the game starts" 🤣 Roy Keane half time analysis of Fulham's defending pic.twitter.com/OVesQ4GyHw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 28, 2020

